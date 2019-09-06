Dem no support media player for your device Robert Mugabe: Zimbabwe first post-independence leader obituary

As independent Zimbabwe first prime minister and later dia president, Robert Mugabe promise democracy and reconciliation.

But di hope wey follow independence for 1980 turn into violence, corruption and economic disaster.

President Mugabe become pesin wey begin tok bad about di West, especially di United Kingdom, di former colonial power, wey im call "enemy kontri".

Despite im no nonsense treatment of political opponents and im economic mismanagement of kontri wey bin dey do well, im kontinu to attract di support of oda African leaders.

Dem born Robert Gabriel Mugabe for di den Rhodesia on 21 February 1924, im be carpenter pikin and one of di majority Shona-speaking pipo. Mugabe attend Roman Catholic mission schools wia e qualify as teacher.

Im win scholarship to attend Fort Hare University for South Africa, wia im take di first of im seven school degrees before im begin teach for Ghana wia pipo like Kwame Nkrumah influence am. Im first wife Sally na Ghana she come from.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Mugabe (l) with Nkomo (r) for 1960. Di relationship between di two sour afta independence

For 1960, Mugabe return Rhodesia. At first e work for di African nationalist cause with Joshua Nkomo before im break awy to become di founder of di Zimbabwe African National Union.

In 1964, afta im make speech wia im call di Rhodeshian Prime Minister Ian Smith and e gofment "cowboys", dem arrest Mugabe and detain am without trial for 10 years.

Im pikin die wen im dey prison and dem no give am permission to attend di burial.

For 1973, while im still dey detention, dem choose am as president of Zanu. Afta im release e go Mozambique and direct di guerilla raids enta Rhodesia. Im Zanu organisation form alliance with Nkomo Zimbabwe African People Union (Zapu).

During di tough negotiation on Independence of Rhodesia, pipo see Mugabe as di most militant of di black leaders wey no dey compromise on im demands.

For im 1976 visit to London, im declare say di only solution to di Rhodesia problem go come out of di barrel of gun.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Zimbabwe African National Union (Zanu) leader Robert Mugabe win election to become prime minister afta di end of white minority rule for di former British colony of Rhodesia (later Zimbabwe).

Di Lancashire House agreement for 1979 set up constitution for di new Republic of Zimbabwe, di new name for Rhodesia and set February 1980 for di first election to di new gofment.

Mugabe score unexpected victory on separate platform from Nkomo. Zanu secure comfortable majority, although di polls face accuse of vote-rigging and intimidation from both sides.

Mugabe victory make many white pipo begin pack dia bag ready to leave Rhodesia, while im supporters dance for streets.

Wen di prime minister begin call for one party rule, di beef between Mugabe and Nkomo come dey strong.

Afta dem discover plenti stash of arms for properties wey Zapu leader own, im dismiss Nkomo from gofment.