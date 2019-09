Image copyright AFP

Zimbabwe former President Robert Mugabe don die at di age of 95.

Family member confam to BBC say Mr Mugabe bin don dey hospital for Singapore since April wia im bin dey battle with sickness.

Mugabe comot power afta one military coup for November 2017 afta more dan 30 years in power.

Im win Zimbabwe first election afta independence to become prime minister for 1980. For 1987, im cancel di office of prime minister to become president instead.

Im lead Zimbabwe from 1980 to 2017 wen e vice Emerson Mnangagwa replace am from office with di help of di military.

We eye still dey dis tori wey just land and we go bring una more as e dey comot. Make una load di page again to see di full tori.