Cameroon Bonakanda radio presenter don free from ‘separatists’ dia hand

Image copyright Bonakanda Tower/facebook Image example Mary Namondo na animator for Bonakanda Community

'Separatists'don free Mary Namondo, Bonakanda community radio presenter weh deh kidnap from work afta e two days.

'Separatists' bin kidnap Mary Namnondo on September 3 wen deh attack de radio, take de presenter, de only pesin for work day taim.

De station manager, Ndumbe Evambe Amos confirm for tori pipo for night say deh free Mary Namondo for 9:00pm, e call e and e go see yi for house.

But no e nova bi clear, if e dey fain, how e cope for two days and plenti kweshions weh deh nova get answer.

For September 5, Southwest Union of English-Speaking Journalists, CAMASEJ Buea Southwest Journalists Trade Union, Buea branch, Cameroon Community Media Network CCMN, komot one release make de kidnappers free de Bonakanda presenter.

De three groups accuse activist Eric Tataw say na yi bin go online say any teachers, journalists or pesin weh e promote back to school go hear 'ngweh'.

Den for de Facebook page for National Telegraph, weh na Eric Tataw bi publisher announce say deh don free Mary Namondo afta de negotiate with de kidnappers.

De activist gree say e bin say make deh deal wit anybody weh e di promote school start for Anglophone regions but e no get hand for Namondo e kidnap.

E say e glad for bi part of de process for free Namondo and call journalists dem for use dia pens for push goment for stop de fight.

Kidnapping don bi na tin weh e di happen now almost evri day for Anglophone regions since weh de crisis weh e start for 2016 turn to fight between goment forces and separatists fighters.

De crisis don make about 500,000 pipo run go oda areas, some go Nigeria pikin dem no di go school, and about 2000 pipo don die but de two sides nova shiddon for talk fis de palava.