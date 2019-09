Image copyright Edgar Lungu Twitter Image example Robert Mugabe(L) Edgar Lungu(R)

African leaders dey pay tribute to former Zimbabwe president Robert Mugabe wey die on Friday 6th September at di age of 95.

Nigeria president Muhammadu Buhari tell Mugabe kontri pipo sorry for di death of dia former leader. For inside statement Buhari say Mugabe sacrifice well-well for im pipo, especially for dia political and economic freedom and say history no go forget am.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa wey take ova power from Robert Mugabe afta military remove am from office for 2017, call Mugabe icon of liberation.

Mnangagwa tweet say "Mugabe contribution to di history of our nation and continent will never be forgotten."

Zambia president Edgar Lungu say dem go remember Mugabe for how im defend Africa.

South Africa goment hail di former Zimbabwe leader as "fearless pan-Africanist liberation fighter". For inside tweet wey dem send dem tell di kontri sorry.