Mangayamma Yaramati na 73 years old

One 73-years old woman don break world record to become di oldest to born pikin afta she give birth to twins through IVF afta 54-years of marriage.

Mangayamma Yaramati wey come from India, give birth to two healthy baby girls, inside Ahalaya nursing home for Guntur city on Thursday.

"Di mama and di babies dey fine," Dr Uma Sankar, di woman doctor, tell BBC Telugu.

Mangayamma Yaramati tok say she and her husband, wey be 82 years old, bin always want children but dem no fit conceive until now.

"We dey very happy," her husband Sitarama Rajarao tell BBC Telugu on Thursday some hours afta she born di babies.

But just one day later, her husband, Rajarao come get sudden stroke and dem dey currently treat am for hospital.

Mangayamma Yaramati say now nobody fit call her barren

Wen BBC ask di husband who go take care of di children in case anything happun to dem because of dia age, e say;

"Nothing dey our hands. Wetin wan happun go happun. Everytin dey for di hands of God."

Madam Yaramati tok say wetin ginger her to get di belle, na afta her 55-year-old neighbour conceive.

Di husband and wife wey marry for 1962, say pipo for dia village bin dey treat dem anyhow because dem no born pikin and because of dat, to born pikin come be dia most important tin.

"Dem go call me childless lady," Madam Yaramati tok.

"We try many times and even go see plenti doctor, so dis na di happiest time of my life."

Mangayamma Yaramati and her husband marry for 1962

Madam Yaramati wey bin enta menopause 30 years ago, deliver di twin girls through Caesarean section, wey be di usual method for cases like dis wey no too dey common.

She say dis twins don make her be complete woman afta she don wait-wait for years and now, nobody go call her infertile.

Dis no be first time something like dis dey happun, for 2016, anoda Indian woman for her 70s, Daljinder Kaur, give birth to one boy.