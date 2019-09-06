Image copyright AFP

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control don confam four cases of yellow fever inside Bauchi state.

Dis wan follow di report of sickness and death among pipo some pipo wey visit Bauchi recently,

Three of di case wey dem confam na pipo wey dey stay for Alkaleri Local Government Area (LGA) for Bauchi and di fourth case na one tourist wey visit Kano State and also visit di Yankari Games Reserve for Bauchi.

NCDC say dem first notify dem about dis on di 29th of August, wen dem receive di report of one confam case of yellow fever inside Kano state from one laboratory inside dia yellow fever laboratory network.

From di investigation wey di Kano state epidemiology team do, dem come find out say, dis case of yellow fever na from di patient wey visit Yankari Game Reserve on August 2019 wit im papa.

Di papa of di patient die wit di same symptoms before dem collect sample and do test.

On di 3rd of September 2019, di Borno State epidemiology team report di deaths of students from Waka College of Education afta dem visit Yankari Game Resort for August.

Among di 95 Students wey visit di resort, eight of dem develop symptoms and six don die as at dat time of di report. Di odas dey stable condition.

More investigation make dem confam three more cases of pipo wey dey stay Alkaleri Local Government Area (LGA), of Bauchi state.

"Altogether, we fit confam say four cases of yellow fever na im dey among pipo wey dey live or don visit Bauchi for di last one month." NCDC tok.

NCDC say dem dey do collabo wit di State epidemiologists of di states wey dis disease affect and di World Health Organization kontri office to investigate these events.