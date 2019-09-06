Kamto's trial: Penda Ekoka collapse, tight security, deh block court entrance

Penda Ekoka, one of Cameroon Renaissance Movement (CRM) party big wig collapse as for trial with party president Maurice Kamto.

Di trial start on Friday 6 September for military court inside tight security.

Maurice Kamto, Penda Ekoka and odas appear for military court afta eight moons weh deh arrest and charge dem wit hostility for state and say deh di instigate pipo for fight state and deh di face death sentence.

Penda Ekoka fall as court room tight wit about 89 CRM pipo, no air and heat for de same space, tori pesin weh bin dey inside tok.

E nova bi clear how e condition dey for now. Court suspend deb hearing make deh give e treatment first.

Before den, wen Maurice kamto enta court, supporters bin di shout, 'president Kamto, liberez', weh mean free president Kamto.

Image example Gendarmarie truck for put security

Police and gendarmes block all three roads for military court, drive away CRM supporters, stop some party mimbas for enta court, deh arrest three pipo weh deh wan force dia way pass.

One of de supporters tell BBC News Pidgin say de trial look laik na war, protest, not court hearing.

"Ah di even fear for ma life, authorities don make dis kontri go down, and e bi illegal for try civilians for military court", de supporter tok.

Sosthene Medard Lipot, e belle bite sotei, e vex say how deh stop e, Kamto's adviser and communication secretary for enta court.

"Na shameful tin, weti weh e di happen for front court, big cover-up, ah no know why deh no fit broadcast de trial for television. We get for put dis day as democracy day, because democracy don fail for we kontri".

For 26 January, authorities bin arrest Kamto and e supporter wen deh komot march as deh deny say president Biya win 2018 elections as constitutional court bin announce.

As deh case di still go on Cameroon pipo di wait for hear from dia lawyers how all tin pass.