Di Speaker of di House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila tok say dem go pay for any Nigeria wey wan sue those behind di South Africa xenophobic attacks.

For di press briefing on xenophobic attacks wey di House do on Friday, Oga Gbajabiamila say "di house go also authorise legal money for victims of di attack wey get di desire to take legal action against those behind di attacks," he said.

On Sunday, 1 September, hundreds of South Africans begin fresh attacks, go burn down plus steal properties wey belong to African foreigners for different parts of Johannesburg.

Days afta some Nigerians do almost di same tin for business wey South Africa companies carry come Nigeria.

But di Speaker don condemn dis actions. E say make Nigerians attack South African businesses for di kontri.

E also warn say Nigeria no go gree for di South Africa accuse say na bad gang pipo dey behind di attack because wetin happun for di gbege na clear mata of xenophobia.