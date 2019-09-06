Image copyright Getty Images

Nigeria foreign affairs ministry don announce say di free flight wey suppose carry Nigerians come back from South Africa sake of di xenophobic attacks don dey postponed.

On Wednesday, Ferdinand Nwonye, tok tok pesin of di goment ministry announced say di plan of Air Peace airline to bring back Nigerians from South Africa "free of charge" no go happun again on 6 September as dem bin tok before.

Di new dates for di evacuation go be 9 September or 10 September.

On Friday, Allen Onyema, chairman of Air Peace, say dem march brake ontop di 6 September evacuation plan because di passport of most of di pipo wey wan return don expire.Onyema say di dem don begin di process to renew di passport of those wey wish to come return to Nigeria.

Di Airline oga also say dia Boeing 777 plane don dey standby since 3 September and e go take off from di city of Lagos and return dia.Di Nigerian goment don begin registration of di passengers wey go dey di flight and according to Onyema don begin dey do am for Johannesburg and Pretoria.