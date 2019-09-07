'Reading dey important for our life' - 30 books challenge

Four pikin dem don win prizes for di 30 books challenge wey Young Readers Library with British Council organise for young pipo for Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Southern Nigeria.

Di 30 books challenge na for pikin between di age of 4 and and 16 to encourage dem to read 30 books in 30 days during di long holiday.

Dem believe say dis go make di young pipo to enjoy to dey read books and improve for dia handwriting.

Tolulope Habib of Young Readers Library tell BBC Pidgin say di challenge dey also encourage dia parents to read along with dem. Di winners collect dia prize on Saturday, 7 September.

8 year old Vanessa Varlyngton wey win best vocabulary and best journal presentation for ages 6 to 8 tell BBC Pidgin say she learn new words, how to write with punctuation and how to write new stories from di 30 books challenge.

9 year old Joseph Minaye wey take second position for vocabulary say "reading dey important for our lives".

Uche Chukwumerize, papà to one of di winners Praise Chikwumerize wey win best journal presentation for ages 9 to 12 say dis competition don make im pikin dem like to go library now so dem fit read new books.

Chioma Muanya wey her three pikins do di challenge say "di challenge help my pikin know say dem need to read, understand di story and write wetin dem learn for journal so e really help dem for dia writing and how to meet deadlines because e get time wey we bin dey rush but dem know say dem get to fill di journal."

Programme Manager Skills and Enterprise British Council Nigeria, Chinedum Adebomi say di theme for di 2019 30 books challenge, 'Space chase' dey celebrate 50 years since di first man waka for di moon and di challenge encourage pikin dem to read 5 non-fiction books and five books wey dem write for Nigerian languages and books wey dey about space. Dis she say go help di pikin dem develop good reading culture.

Mrs. Inime Aguma wey represent Governor Wike wife, Justice Eberechi Wike encourage British Council to bring back dia mobile library program wey dem bin get before so many pikin go fit see books dem go read.

90 pikins dem participate for di 30 books challenge for Rivers State, 49 for Bonny Island and 41 for Port Harcourt and Chimgarun Oteh na di winner from Bonny Island.

Di 30 books challenge start for 2018 for Abuja and Lagos and for 2019, e come spread reach 5 more cities for Nigeria wey be Kano, Port Harcourt, Bonny Island, Kaduna and Warri.