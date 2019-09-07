Image copyright Massimo Cebrelli

Barcelona and Inter Milan legend Samuel Eto'o Fils enta Instagram announce say im don hang boot from im rich football career.

Di 38-year-old striker wey begin im career for football since 1997 bring plenti success to Africa and Europe.

Eto'o win two Nations Cup, 2000, 2002, Olympic games for 2000, Champions League for 2006, 2009, 2010, oda international cups plus be champion for Spain.

Di legend score 350 goals throughout im career and im dey retire wit 56 goals from 118 games for im kontri.

E get two Africa Cup of Nations titles plus one Olympic gold medal to im name.