Morocco Journalist go face trial for 'abortion and adultery'

Image copyright FADEL SENNA Image example Abortion and adultery dey illegal for Morocco wia majority dey practice Islam

Rights groups and journalists don demand di release of female tori pesin Hajar Raissouni, wey Morocco authorities arrest ontop accuse say she do abortion and sleep with man outside marriage.

Under Morocco laws, di two offence wey dem accuse her of dey illegal.

Hajar lawyer deny di offence as im say she been go hospital to see gynaecologist sake of internal bleeding wey she get.

Dem arrest her last week on charges say she carry belle wen she never marry come later do abortion.

Dem also detain Hajar fiancé togeda three staff of di clinic and all of dem go show for court on Monday.

Hajar na journalist wey dey work for Akhbar Al-Yaoum Press and she get record of covering opposition movements, na dis one make rights group Amnesty International say her arrest dey connected to her journalism.

Prosecutors don deny wetin Amnesty International tok.