First African win ogbonge LVMH fashion prize

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Thebe Magugu for di LVMH Prize 2019 Edition

One 26-year-old South African designer don become di first African to win di LVMH Prize wey be correct award for young fashion designers wey launch for 2013.

Thebe Magugu beat more dan 1700 pipo wey apply to win di main prize of 300,000 euros ($331,272; £269,887). Di luxury goods company go also mentor am for one full year.

Di judges praise Magugu for how im cut, colour and materials dey original. Dem also like di how im mix di South African tori wit im designs.

Di designer wey dey live for Johannesburg tok say im Spring-Summer 2018 collection wey im call Home Economics dey show di condition of woman for South Africa.

Most of im recent collections Art History and African Studies also look at culture and politics. See some of dem hia: