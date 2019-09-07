First African win ogbonge LVMH fashion prize
- 7 September 2019
One 26-year-old South African designer don become di first African to win di LVMH Prize wey be correct award for young fashion designers wey launch for 2013.
Thebe Magugu beat more dan 1700 pipo wey apply to win di main prize of 300,000 euros ($331,272; £269,887). Di luxury goods company go also mentor am for one full year.
Di judges praise Magugu for how im cut, colour and materials dey original. Dem also like di how im mix di South African tori wit im designs.
Di designer wey dey live for Johannesburg tok say im Spring-Summer 2018 collection wey im call Home Economics dey show di condition of woman for South Africa.
Most of im recent collections Art History and African Studies also look at culture and politics. See some of dem hia:
Art History SS19 Lookbook Deconstructed Cerise Crepe Blouse + Ivory & Cerise Pleated Skirt Ph. @aartverrips_official MU+H. @orlioh Muse. @anyonasola Artwork in special collaboration with @meek.meekier.meekest #ss19 #fashion #thebemagugu
South African weather is incredibly unreliable, so...
Art History SS19 Lookbook Jacquard Floral Bomber + Lilac Tinsel Dress
Figures of Fortitude (2018) For the past two collections – Gender Studies SS18 and Home Economics AW18 – we explored the condition of the female force in South Africa. We are constantly surrounded by women, and on a personal level, the trait I have always found most admirable is their powerful ability to possess both Strength and Vulnerability; traits I feel blessed to be exposed to with the matriarchal figures who raised me and traits which are monumental in anyone hoping contribute positively to the bigger human condition. For this lookbook, shot on sculpted scarecrows [a symbol of Strength and Vulnerability], the two collections come together to form a personal short story: an ode to women. In some of the images, you will see a raging fire taking place; a crop burning we found quite poetic. Some dresses are pretty, some are challenging. Some coats are functional, some are torn in half. I also wanted to create a dialogue about how beauty operates on a very subjective spectrum, which doesn’t have a wrong or right side. Home Economics AW18 Look Eight: Floral Blade Shaped Dress + Seafoam Green Airtech Shirt Dress The Home Economics collection is currently being held by the following Stockists: @luminanceonline @merchantsonlong @spreecoza @woolworths_sa Imagery: Photographer: @aartverrips_official Creative Director: @thebetsilem Key Assistant: @nhlanhlamasemola #fashion #photography
