Image copyright FMIC Image example Lai Mohammed tok say di tori na fake news

Federal goment of Nigeria don deny say explosion happun for di South African High Commission for Abuja, as one video for social media been allege.

For statement wey di Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed release on 7 September, im tok say one video wey show building dey burn, na fake news.

Mohammed go on to say di explosion wey dey inside di video, actually happen for Emab Plaza for Abuja on 25 June, 2014 - and e no be di South African High Commission building for Abuja.

Di Minister accuse di kontri opposition Peoples Democratic Party say because dem lose elections dem dey try to make am look like say 'Nigeria dey ungovernable'.

Oga Mohammed also accuse opposition say dem use koni way ontop one old video to make am look like say im dey beg Nigerians to free President Buhari ontop di certificate palava.

Di ministry draw warning give pipo wey dey spread fake tori say if dem no stop, dem go hear am from di law.