Image copyright NigeriaBasket

Nigeria men's basketball team D'Tigers dey go Tokyo 2020 Olympics Games afta dem beat China today for dia final 2019 FIBA World Cup match.

Di Olympics organisers announce for dia official twitter handle say Nigeria qualify as dem be di top African team to finish for di Basketball World Cup.

Di basketball world governing joinbodi FIBA don also announce and congratulate di Nigeria team wey beat China in front of dia fans for di city of Guangzhou.

Final score na Nigeria 86 - 73 China.

Chimezie Metu wey dey play for D'Tigers and also dey part of di team wey epp Nigeria qualify for London 2012 Olympics Games, no get words to take describe how im dey feel, im just write for Twitter say "Tokyo Olympics 2020 #Tokyo2020".