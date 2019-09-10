Di Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) say dem arrest 167 Nigerians ontop yahoo-yahoo for one joint operation.

Di US agency and di Nigerian corruption police announce dia achievement for press conference wey dem do on Tuesday, 10 September for EFCC Lagos office.

Ontop di 167 pipo wey di Nigeria-based operation gbab for cyber crime offence, di two agency also announce say dem recover $169,000 and N92million ($251,000).

'Operation Rewire', wey EFCC follow collabo ontop, na FBI operation to target cyber crimes for kontris like Nigeria, Malaysia, Indonesia, Canada and di US.

EFCC and FBI say dia investigation also target alleged fraudsters wey dey work for financial institutions like banks and also pipo wey epp di main yahoo-yahoo pipo with leg work and errands.

But out of di 77 Nigerians wey FBI indict last month for America, many don already dey inside net, although EFCC no confam to tori pipo di actual number of pipo.

Di Nigerians wey dem don gbab (aside from di 77 pipo) wey dia crimes target American citizens, go need travel (repatriation) go US to face di law dia.

Di representative of FBI for Nigeria say na over 20,000 reports of business email scams na im dem don get from all over di world and di money wey pipo don lose from am reach $1.2bn.