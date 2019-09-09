Image copyright Getty Images Image example Unemployment dey go up for South Africa and di kontri pipo dey accuse foreigners say dem dey take dia jobs

South Africans wey dey live for eastern Johannesburg on Sunday march say "foreigners must go back to wia dem come from".

Dem carri weapons march go wia one ogbonge politician, Mangosuthu Buthelezi, suppose give speech make dem stop xenophobic attacks. Many of dem waka comot as im dey give di speech.

Na at least 10 pipo, two of dem foreigners, wey don die for di violence since last week.

Di pipo wey march say dem want foreign nationals to leave, though dem no give reason why, tori pipo Soweten Live tok.

Skip Twitter post by @SowetanLIVE Protesters from various hostels in eastern Johannesburg have begun marching along Jules Street. Carrying weapons, including knobkerries, the men sang, "foreigners must go back to where they came from". pic.twitter.com/SKbWqGePdz — Sowetan LIVE (@SowetanLIVE) September 8, 2019

Di gbege wey happun dia start last Monday and lead to attacks on foreign shops.

Di attacks start do-me-do-you against South African business for places like Nigeria, Zambia and Congo.

Nigeria presido Muhammadu Buhari send special messenger go di kontri and plane dey ground to remove dia citizens wey wan leave South Africa.