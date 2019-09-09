Image copyright Getty Images Image example Foreign national dey react during di recent attack for South Africa

Nigeria Consulate General for Johannesburg, Godwin Adama tok say over six hundred Nigerians for South Africa don show interest to come back Nigeria as a result of di recent xenophobic attacks wey happun for South Africa.

E say for now dem no fit tok d exact number of pipo wey wan return as im team still dey arrange di list.

Adama tok say two Air Peace flight don dey ready to carry di first batch on Wednesday and so afr dem set date on wen go go stop to bring pipo back to Nigeria but e think say planes go still come back if more people dey ground.

Wen BBC ask am di kind pipo wey dem dey return to di kontri, e tok say those wey dia business dey affected for di xenophobic attacks and some wey dey deportation camps but Nigerians wey dey South Africa prisons no dey part of di arrangement.

Di Nigeria Consulate for Johannesburg add join say dem still dey compile list of Nigerians wey dem loot dia businesses; dem go know wetin to do afta dat.