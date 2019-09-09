Image copyright Yuh AB Image example Kumba market dis morning, ghost town for anoda side

Kumba pipo no know wusia for put head today as deh dey for middle authorities and separatists dia by force kontri Sunday and lockdown.

Di pipo dem say for week-end Senior Division Officer for Kumba Ntou'ou Chamberlin bin use security forces for seize pipo dis chop and oda tins den drive dem back for house.

De reason na say since deh di respect kontri Sunday and lockdown weh separatist put by force, authorities too go put Saturday and Sunday as dia own lockdown.

Today weh na kontri Sunday, Soffo Roger, Division Officer Kumba I sub-division organise for sell chop and oda tins since weh pipo no buy for week-end e go push dem for komot for house go buy.

Kumba resident weh na tori pesin, tell BBC News pidgin say deh see military truck weh e carry pipo, man and woman for morning taim and deh suspect say na for go for dat market.

But de town quiet laik burial ground, for main market authorities lock some shops and de whole area no get any activity.

Image copyright Yuh AB Image example Kumba main market today Sept 9

Manka, resident for Kumba tell BBC News Pidgin say some pipo around e area for old Mamfe park stand for line di buy and "Deh di share rice for free but di sell meat and oda tins".

"Some pipo di fear for komot as 'boys' dem fit harm dem afta and army force we for stay for house for week-end e no easy for we side" e add.

Anglophone crisis start for 2016, separatist dem bin later force lockdown for de two regions and pipo no di move from dia house now for more dan one week.

But for Northwest, pipo buy dia chop and oda tins for week-end for manage dis week for lock down again till week-end.

Deh lockdown for disturb school for open for de two regions go end for September 16.