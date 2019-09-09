Image copyright Getty Images Image example Nana Akufo-Addo, Presido of Ghana

Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo defend en body of claims say he dey clear political appointees of corruption allegations.

Contrary to claims by some Ghanaians say he be 'clearing agent,' he reveal say he no dey interfere plus investigations, im tok during de 2019 Ghana Bar Association conference which dey happen for Takoradi, Western Region.

According to President Akufo-Addo, "if dem clear appointee of any wrongdoing, e be evidence den recommendation by these agencies wey dey clear de accused persons, no be me."

"None of de agencies ever show say executive dey give dem pressure sake of investigations" he add.

Number of corruption cases hit de Akufo-Addo government wey come to power, plus campaign message say dem go fight corruption, among public office holders.

Despite dis firm position, some people no dey understand how corruption cases like Ameri scandal, BOST Gh15 million contaminated fuel scandal, Commonwealth visa scandal, Maritime Authority scandal, den more recently contracts for sale scandal all dey happen under en leadership yet no serious prosecution happen.

Instead, most of de accused political appointees dey get clearance say, dem no commit any corrupt acts.

According to President Akufo-Addo, en government save Ghana $3.63 million through dema Public Procurement Authority (PPA).

He explain say cocoa fertilizer wey dey cost $11.5million before, now dey cost government $7.87 million sake of PPA review.

He also address de challenges wey hit de banking sector, which result in de shut down of chaw local banks, saving and loans companies for Ghana.

He explain say dem go investigate dem make sure say if dem fit prove criminal conduct of some of de people behind de crisis, dem go deal plus dem.

One of President Akufo-Addo en biggest election campaign messages during de in 2016 elections be say, he go fight corruption, as elections 2020 dey come, close evidence of en fight against corruption go be key as to whether Ghanaians go re-elect am or not.