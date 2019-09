Image copyright Sopi Jaja Image example Di lawmakers carry placards

Some National Assembly members from Rivers State don carry I-no-go-gree go Eleme-Akpajo bridge, wey dey for Eleme axis of di east west road, to draw attention of federal goment to repair di bridge before e collapse.

Di bridge wey dey over 60 years old na one of di bridge dem for di road wey dey lead to big companies like Onne Oil and Gas Free zone, Onne Ports, Port Harcourt Refinery for Rivers and oda states like Akwa Ibom and Cross River State. Di poor state of di bridge don dey give pipo wey dey live for di area serious concern as some of di pillars under am don dey rust.

Member wey dey represent Khana/Gokana federal constituency for House of Representatives, Dumnamene Dekor tell BBC Pidgin say dem carry placard to draw federal goment attention to repair di bridge before e collapse.

Image example Di beams wey dey supoort di bridge don rust and pipo dey fear say e fit collapse from too much load. (Di bridge on August 14, 2019)

"Dat bridge dey link to major facilities for dis country and we no fit fold our hands dey look make e collapse. Federal goment don award di contract to repair di bridge but up till now, noting don happun.

We wey we dey national assembly come togeda go dia, so dat goment go do sometin, as dat na di least dem fit do compared with di gain di country dey get from di area.

If dis bridge collapse, pipo wey from Khana, Gokana, Tai, Eleme, Okrika, Ogu Bolo, Andoni , Opobo/Nkoro no go fit travel go home and pipo no go fit travel go Akwa Ibom and Cross River States from Rivers State." Na so im tok.

Image example Di Eleme-Akpajo bridge (August 14, 2019)

Di federal law maker add say NDDC bin don promise to do work for di bridge but up till now noting don happun.