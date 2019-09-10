Image copyright Getty Images Image example Suicide is often linked to the feeling of isolation and you might be able to help dispel suicidal thoughts by reaching out to someone

Everi 40 seconds someone, somewhere for di world go take im own life.

Close to 800,000 pipo na im dey die because of suicide everi year according to di World Health Organization (WHO) and dis na im be di second leading cause of death among 15 to 29 year-old, apart from road injuries.

Dis number dey very big - yet dis na topic wey WHO say pipo no dey too dey tok about and e dey affect children, parents, partners, friends or colleagues of di victims.

As today na World Suicide Prevention Day, we wan look how best pesin fit tok to pesin wey dey reason suicide.

Start di tok-tok

E no get any right or wrong way to tok about suicidal feelings - Emma Carrington, wey be tok-tok pesin for Rethink UK, tell BBC say wetin dey important na to start di tok-tok wit di pesin.

"First of all we need to recognize say dis na difficult conversation. No be everi day kind of tok-tok oh! dis one dey different, So you go feel nervous and dis no be bad tin."

"Di important tin be say make you listen and no judge di pesin."

Advice from pipo on how to tok to someone wey get suicidal thought

Choose somewhere quiet and wia di oda feel say e dey comfortable.

Make sure say two of una get enough time to tok.

If you say di wrong tin, make you no panic; no dey too hard on yoursef.

Focus on di oda pesin, make eye contact, put away your phone. Give dem your full attention.

Dey patient. E fit take time and plenti try-try before di pesin wey wan kill imsef go dey ready to open up.

Use open qweshion wey need more dan yes/no answer. Check weda you don understand.

Make you no interrupt or give solution; no jump in wit your own idea about how you tink say di oda pesin dey feel.

Check weda dem know how and wia dem fit get professional help.

Who dey at risk?

Suicide dey affects pipo of all ages, but around di world, di suicide rate among men dey higher.

For 2016, di suicide rate among men na 13.5 per 100,000 compare to 7.7 per 100,000 among women.

One US study wey dem publish last year tok say, for every pesin wey kill imself, di news or action fit affect up to 135 oda pipo.

Image example World map wey show di range of kontries suicide rates

Russia get di world highest male suicide rate - 48 per 100,000 for 2016 - dis dey ova six times di rate among women.

Wetin society fit do?

WHO say goments can do plenti tins to prevent suicide including: