Na for first week of September FIFA close football transfer market for Europe especially for France, Germany, Spain and Italy.

Africa get dia own transfer market too but di money no dey near Europe own.

For Nigeria, history happun afta Gano, Dawakin Kudu local goment area for Kano, record di most expensive transfer after Super Stars club wey dey di town buy Ibrahim Salisu Iriyos as di most expensive for di town.

Super Stars wey dey play Division two for Kano FA leagues buy Salisu Iriyos from Aston Villa Gano for N5000, wey be £10.86.

Di striker wey dey score plenty goals show interest to move to Super Stars because dem dey play division wey dey ahead of wia im former club dey.

Di player bin dey go train with Super Stars when im former team dey break and dis na wetin make Super Stars know say e sabi and dem rush buy am.

Idin Gano na im chairmo for Super Stars and na im lead negotiations for di transfer, afta e meet Abba Alasan, Aston Villa coach, wia dem agree on di fee and terms for the transfer of Ibrahim Iriyos.