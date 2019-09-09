Image copyright Getty Images Image example Nigeria confam on Thursday say dem don recall dia High Commissioner to South Africa

Di Nigerian goment don order Foreign Affairs Minister, Geoffrey Onyeama make e ensure say e engage all di authorities wey go ensure say South African goment take concrete measure to stop di xenophobic attacks on Nigerians and dia business for South Africa.

Presido Muhammadu Buhari give di order afta Nigeria envoy to South Africa Amb. Ahmed Rufai Abubakar brief am on top in visit to di Southern Africa kontri.

President Buhari bin sharperly send di envoy to South Africa afta news break on top xenophobic attacks and how dem destroy Nigerian businesses.

Di goment bin dey demand for compensation and to ensure Nigerian police to work wit dia South African police, but on top di press statement wey goment release, dem no mention weda di South African authority bin agree dia terms.

Wetin dey di report?

Di tins wey di envoy discuss with South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa according to statement wey Buhari tok-tok pesin Femi Adesina release na say:

Nigerian goment no happy ontop killi-Killi if im citizens.

Di goment dey ready to work with South Africa for dem to fish out Nigerians wey dey do bad-bad tins for di kontri

Nigerian goment dey concerned say di xenophobic attack dem dey spoil South Africa image for di continent.

On di part of South Africa, oga Ramaphosa say di violence dey embarrassing and im goment reject am. Im add say goment go do everi-everi to ensure say dem protect di rights of Nigerians and oda foreign nationals for di kontri.

Di statement also add say di two kontris don decide to work togeda to find dey root cause of di xenophobic gbege.

Buhari wey nod head say im don hear di report also give instruction for di immediate voluntary evacuation of all Nigerians wey dey willing to come back home.