Image copyright Busola Dakolo

Lawyer to popular Nigerian photographer, Busola Dakolo don tok say na lie for di rumour wey dey fly everiwia say im client ask for 10 million naira as compensation from di Senior Pastor of Common Wealth of Zion Assembly, Biodun Fatoyinbo.

Pelumi Olajengbesi, Busola lawyer tok for one statement say di 10 million naira na for legal fee.

"Our Client, no ever ask for any monetary damages and/or compensation against Rev. Biodun Fatoyinbo in her reliefs."

"Dis na because our client reason for filing the civil suit against Rev. Biodun Fatoyinbo among oda tins, na for di court to make pronouncements on her rights plus also Rev. Biodun liabilities and also, to help oda victims of sexual, physical and emotional abuse gain di courage to confront dia abusers no mata how highly placed dem be."

"E dey important to note say di N10 million naira wey media dey quote na di cost of di action wey her lawyers carry out, namely litigation fee. "

Madam Busola wey be wife to popular musician, Timi Dakolo, dey accuse Rev Biodun Fatoyinbo say im rape am her wen she dey for young age but oga Biodun dey deny di allegation.

Police bin dey investigate di mata and report don dey fly upandan say federal high court for Abuja don summon Rev Fatoyinbo and Busola to appear before court within fourteen days

Barrister Pelumi don respond to di report say High Court for Abuja neva summon im client and Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo.

E say, Nigerian police still dey investigate di rape allegation wey im client file against Rev Biodun and di police confront am on 5th September for dia force criminal investigation department (CID) area 10 for Abuja.

Di lawyer add say, federal high court for Abuja neva summon Busola Dakolo and Rev Biodun fatoyinbo to appear within fourteen days as pipo bin dey report am and as di mata still dey court e dey against di legal profession to make any statement about am.

Meanwhile Rev. Fatoyinbo too don tell tori pipo to 'stop to dey lie upandan' because im and e lawyers neva receive any court document and if dem do, dem go respond 'accordingly'.