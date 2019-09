Image copyright Sisiku Ayuk Tabe/Twitter

Sisiku Julius Ayuk Tabe and nine odas don pay FCFA five million for fulfil de condition for file appeal for turn life sentence.

For August 20, Cameroon military court bin sentence Sisiku Julius Ayuk Tabe and nine oda leaders for prison for life for seka say deh wan secession, rebellio.

Dia lawyers bin go register appeal afta, but court give dem conditions and one of dem na for pay FCFA five million before deh file appeal in side 15 days.

Na Sisiku Julius Ayuk Tabe e name dey for de receipt, wit FCFA five million as moni weh deh pay for produce appeal doki.

As dey don pay de moni for process de doki for appeal, court go den process record for appeal, wit lawyers dia memorandum and oda tins, den send am for Court of Appeal make court start de case.

Defence lawyers take almost de whole night for write dia appeal for file de case for number 9 day for September.