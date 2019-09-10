Image copyright Anadolu Agency/Getty Images Image example President Biya don dey for power since 1982

President Biya wan give surprise message for kontri pipo today but all man di di wanda why for dis kain taim for year and weti e wan tok.

Na two taims for number 31 day for December for give new message for kontri pipo and for number 10 day for February weh e di give message for young pipo.

But civil cabinet for president komot announce say president Biya, "go address kontri pipo tomorrow, number 10 day for September for 8:00pm".

De tori don make kontri pipo begin do 'thinking taim' for social media di conjure why and weti dia president go tok. Na so tok di go up and down.

Skip Twitter post by @achuorene President Paul Biya to address the nation tomorrow at 8:PM local time. This is unusual and unprecedented! What will he be telling compatriots? The stakes are high and fingers crossed especially in the restive English speaking regions. — Noble Rene (@achuorene) September 9, 2019

Skip Twitter post by @DrPaulCHIY #CameroonCrisis: His Excellency President Paul #BIYA will address the nation tomorrow Tuesday 10 September 2019. Lots of speculation. it is the first time he addressing the nation outside is regular addresses; and 2) the Comminique is NOT signed by the SG but by the DCC. pic.twitter.com/w6X6JZpYbx — Dr Paul CHIY (@DrPaulCHIY) September 9, 2019

For some pipo, president Biya wan resign as former president Amadou Ahidjo bin give tok for national radio say e wan komot for seka e no di feel fain for 1982.

Skip Twitter post by @kremlin_gov Amadou Ahidjo the previous president of Cameroon during such an address to the nation in 1982 announced his resignation as president of Cameroon. Many Cameroonians will be wondering tonight if Paul Biya will resign as president of Cameroon tomorrow evening. — Даяни Карим (@kremlin_gov) September 9, 2019

Ara wan dem say e wan chuk eye for Anglophone crisis, free political prisoners laik Maurice Kamto and southern Cameroon leaders laik Sisiku Julius Ayuk Tabe and odas.

All dis na guess work, make all man relax wait for 8 :00pm wen president Biya go komot weti dey e belle.