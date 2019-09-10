Paul Biya wan do surprise broadcast to Cameroon pipo
President Biya wan give surprise message for kontri pipo today but all man di di wanda why for dis kain taim for year and weti e wan tok.
Na two taims for number 31 day for December for give new message for kontri pipo and for number 10 day for February weh e di give message for young pipo.
But civil cabinet for president komot announce say president Biya, "go address kontri pipo tomorrow, number 10 day for September for 8:00pm".
De tori don make kontri pipo begin do 'thinking taim' for social media di conjure why and weti dia president go tok. Na so tok di go up and down.
For some pipo, president Biya wan resign as former president Amadou Ahidjo bin give tok for national radio say e wan komot for seka e no di feel fain for 1982.
Ara wan dem say e wan chuk eye for Anglophone crisis, free political prisoners laik Maurice Kamto and southern Cameroon leaders laik Sisiku Julius Ayuk Tabe and odas.
All dis na guess work, make all man relax wait for 8 :00pm wen president Biya go komot weti dey e belle.