Police for Kano parade three suspects wey dem say tiff 1000 cows and butcher one owner of di cows inside forest for di city wey dey North-West Nigeria.

Kano Police Command on Thursday parade Saidu Abdullahi - age 23, Lawal Mohammed - age 25 and Sulaiman Abdullahi - age 30 as di suspects.

Di command’s special Puff Adder operation team join hands with fulani group Miyetti Allah to arrest di suspect inside di largest forest in Kano wey be Falgore after a seve day search.

Commissioner of Police Kano State Command, Ahmed Iliyasu tell tori pipo for Kwanar Dangora, Kiru LGA where dem parade di suspects, say dem don recover plenti inside di 1000 cows plus many ogbonge weapons wey fi criminals dey take operate.

Di following Arms and Ammunition na im dem recover:

1. Two (2) AK47 Rifles with 110 rounds of live ammunitions

2. Three (3) Pump Action Rifles with 22 live cartridges.

3. Two (2) Military Camouflage Uniforms.

4. Four (4) Mobile Handsets.

And dem say don go track down di remaining members of di criminal gang wey dem neva catch and also recover di remaining cows and weapons wey dey with dem.