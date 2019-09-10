Couple spend 43.3 million mistake bank alert wey don hook dem for throat

Image copyright PIUS UTOMI EKPEI

Police don charge one couple for Pennsylvania wit tiff-tiff afta dem spend thousands of dollars wey dem drop for dia account by mistake.

Robert and Tiffany Williams bin recieve alert of $120,000 (about N43.3 million) by mistake and dem almost finish di money, according to affidavit.

Police say di couple even collect money $100,000 overdraft as dem buy SUV plus oda tins join.

Di affidavit tok say di couple confess say dem bin know say di money no be dia own.

Mr and Mrs Williams, wey be 36 and 35 years, bin appear for court on Monday under charge of theft and receiving stolen property.

Di state trooper, Aaron Brown tell tori pipo say di bank bin mistakenly send money wey suppose go investment firm to dem for May 31 .

But no be until June 20 dem come find di mistake correct am. By dat time Oga and Madam Williams don chop $107,000 without say dem tell di bank anytin.

Dem take di money buy one Chevrolet Traverse, two four-wheelers, one camper, one race car plus include household tins. Dem also cari $15,000 take bless dia friends.

Tori be say di bank officials bin contact Madam Williams about di money, she say dem don spend am but she go follow her oga tok on top how dem go fit pay am off.

But dat na di last time di bank hear from di couple. Investigators follow di couple tok and na dia dem confess say dem bin sabi say di money no be dia own. Before dem di average money for di account na $1,000.