Pipo wey go engage in vigilantism for Ghana go fit land for jail for like 15 years if de law catch up plus dem.

Dis e afta President Akufo-Addo give en assent to de Vigilantism and Related Offences Act, 2019, which dey ban all acts of vigilantism for Ghana.

He reveal say de Vigilantism and Related Offences Act be government en move to make sure say persons who go engage in such activities go face de law.

"Person who go directly or indirectly instigates or solicits de activity of a vigilante, go facilitate or encourage vigilantism, or hide a vigilante so say dem go escape lawful arrest, commit offence, wey be liable, on conviction, go land for jail not less than ten (10) years and more than fifteen (15) years" President Akufo-Addo state.

Around July, Ghana Parliament pass Vigilantism and Related Offences Bill, 2019 into law after third reading.

Dem bring de bill before Parliament whilst ruling party New Patriotic Party (NPP) den National Democratic Congress (NDC) dey hold dialogue on how dem go disband vigilantism.

Parliament forward de Bill to President of Ghana who reveal give Ghanaians for de Ghana Bar Association Conference, 2019 say he assent en signature which now turn into law.