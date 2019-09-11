Image copyright Getty Images

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres don glad as President Paul Biya call for big for shiddon tok 'national dialogue' for fain solution for Anglophone crisis.

Dis crisis don enta number four year, plenti pipo weh deh run go odas areas for kontri and Nigeria, di suffer, some die, pikin dem no di go school and pipo for village and towns for de two regions di hear bad.

For inside speech President Biya give order make prime minister, Dion Ngute coordinate national dialogue for fain solution for Anglophone crisis make kontri pipo for Nigeria turn back for dia house and live normal life.

For Tweeter tok-tok for UN secretary general say, "UN Secretary General glad for dis big national shiddon tok weh president Biya call. Secretary General wan make dis dialogue so include all man, and make e be laik answer for de problems way konrti di face".

United Nations General Assembly weh na big meeting weh e di shine big problems dem de world go hold from number 17-30 moon for September.

"I decide for order national dialogue as e dey for we constitution for fain answer de wish for de pipo for Northwest and Southwest and de whole kontri". De shiddon tok go shine eye for situation for Northwest and Southwest, national unity so e do bring togeda all pikin dem for kontri for tok security, peace and progress", President Biya tok for night.

Politicians, opinion leaders, sabi pipo church pipo, pipo for 'bush', defense and security pipo armed groups and victims go attend de meeting, Biya tok.

One pesin weh e don di try say make dialogue hold Cardinal Christian Tumi. For national radio e glad for de shiddon tok as e bi don di tok say make president Biya call national dialogue.

Cardinal Tumi say deh go give dia document, 400 page for weti Anglophones dia wish as authorities bin stop dia meeting for fain solution for Anglophone crisis.