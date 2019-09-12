Image copyright Aminu Saira Image example Nazir Ahmed a.k.a Sarkin

Di arrest of Nazir Ahmed popularly known as Sarkin Waka wey Emir of Kano turban as Kano chief of musicians two years ago na based on court order.

Police tok tok pesin DSP Abdullahi Haruna confam to BBC say police arrest Sarkin Waka on Wednesday from im house but e neva tok wetin ben di singer offence.

"Yes na we arrest Nazir Sarkin Waka and we do so based on court order wey we get but personally I neva reach State CID to go through di order for now."

According to Yawale Ahmed wey be brother to Sarkin Waka, di uniform men reach di singer house before 8pm and before dem carry am go dem tell am say im offences na about one song wey im release and di fact say e build studio for house without permission.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Emir of Kano Muhammad Sanusi give am title of Chief of musicians and e sing popular song for am

"At first dem no tell am say dem go keep am, dem just say dem wan carry am go for questioning on one song wey im release four years ago and also say e get studio inside house and dem even check dat one and no see anything."

Dis no be di first time Kano artistes dey enter trouble since di re-election of Kano governor Abdullahi Ganduje with recent arrest of Kannywood director Sanusi Oscar wey dey out on bail and YKS Yakassai wey dey serve two years in prison for abusing Ganduje in a song.

Sarkin Waka just like Oscar and Yakasai dey support PDP and Kwankwassiya wey put dem against APC ruling party for di Northwest state.

Some say di arrest of Sarkin Waka go cause heavy discussion not only for Kano but neighbouring Hausa speaking kontries like Niger Republic wia di singer dey very popular.