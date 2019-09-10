Image copyright Getty Images

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari say im don make arrangements for all Nigerians inside South Africa wey dey willing to return home to comot immediately.

Im also direct di Minister of Foreign Affairs to put eye for di tins wey South African goment dey do to stop di Xenophobia attack wey dey happun for di kontri.

Over 600 Nigerians don decide on dia own to return to di kontri from South Africa any moment from now, according to di head on di head of one Nigerian Association.

Di Nigeria presido give di 'Let my pipo go' order on Monday evening afta im hear from di special messenger im send to South Africa, Ahmed Rufai Abubakar.

Di recent Xenophobic attack -wey be attacks against foreigners inside South Africa don happun more than three times inside 2019 alone.

Abike Dabiri-Erewa wey be Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission say di arrangement na to move di returnees inside for Air Peace plane inside two flight operations.

Di number of Nigerians willing to leave South Africa don to 640, Dabiri-Erewa, confam.

Nigeria Ambassador to South Africa, Kabiru Bala, tok say 'do me I do you' wey Nigerians dey do South African businesses sake of say dem dey kill foreigners for dia land no go help di relationship wey dey between di two kontries.

He tok dis one on Monday wen e dey meet with foreign diplomats officials from the Dept of International Relations.

How di attacks against foreigners for South Africa don dey be?

Di South Africa no get any numbers as to how attacks or threats against foreigners for di kontri dey happun ova di years.

But, di African Centre for Migration & Society (ACMS) don dey chook eye for di mata since 1994. Dia Xenowatch tracker dey collect tori from media dem plus including informate from activists, victims and observers.

Dia reported show say di violent attacks bin peak for 2008 and 2015.

For 2008, more than 60 pipo die and thousands lose dia house on top attacks all ova di kontri against refugees and migrants.

For 2015, anoda round of attacks happun, dis time mostly for Durban and Johannesburg, violence burst out against non-South Africans wet make dem carry army pipo to prevent more wahala.