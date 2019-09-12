Image copyright Nigerians in Diaspora Commission Image example Di first set of pipo wey goment help to come back from South Africa don land for Lagos Nigeria wit plenty jollyment.

Home sweet home for 187 Nigerians wey land Lagos last night afta dem decide to leave South Africa sake of attacks on foreigners.

But pipo just dey reason how dem wan start dia lives all over.

Abike Dabiri-Erewa, wey be di oga for one Nigeria goment office for foreigners say plan dey to help dem start up bizness through Bank of Industry.

Dabiri-Erewa tell di returnees on Wednesday night wen she welcome dem for Cargo area of Murtala Muhammed Airport on behalf of federal goment say dem go get SIM cards loaded with N40,000 recharge card, chikeni money for transport to dia various locations and dat di bank of Industry dey on ground to give dem small money wey go help dem start a business.

Di recent Xenophobic attack wey happun for South Africa don make pipo para say make goment protect di lives of Nigerians wey dey live for di kontri. Na dis Xenophobiam make President Buhari order say make dem carry plane go comot all Nigerians from South Africa.

Over 600 pipo na im don register to return home. With nearly 200 million population Nigerians dey find hustle go other kontris sake of say condition hard for many of dem wey dey live inside Nigeria.

So di big question na weda Nigeria get liver to quarrel wit South Africa?

Di Oga for di Nigeria-South Africa chamber of commerce, Foluso Philips tok with BBC say 'Trade na di main benefit of di relationship wey dey between di two kontri'

Im say 'di crude oil wey Nigeria dey sell give South Africa no dey drive dia economy as well as wetin South Africa dey sell give Nigeria- dis na household equipment and consumables wey dem dey produce'

E add say 'If we leave goods mata, South Africa still dey benefit from Nigerians wey be professionals for di kontri, say di service wey dem dey render dey very important and nah why dem employ dem for dia'.

Di way oga Philips tok di mata, im sound like say Nigeria na im go lose pass if di do kontries begin quarrel each oda.

Chairman /CEO, Nigerians In Diaspora Commission, Hon Abike Dabiri-Erewa dey welcome di first batch of returnees.

Few Months ago, tori pipo for Punch bin report say Di Chairmo of Nigerians in diaspora commission, Abike Dabiri Erewa say Ghana don deport over 500 Nigerians for 2019

If neighbouring African kontries dey send Nigerians come back house, wetin be di hope of Plenti young pipo wey wan comot di kontri sake of say di economy dey bad

In 2018, The Pew Research Centre release report say 74% of Nigerians go wan comot for di kontri if dem get di chance.

With the way pipo dey queue for airport, person fit think say di percentage go high pass dat one.

Professor Nwokoma Ndubuisi, wey be abi person for economy say 'If katakata happun between south Africa and Nigeria, both kontri get price to pay for business mata'

Im add say South Africa go suffer pass as dia investment for Nigeria pass wetin Nigeria get for dia kontri