One teenager for Zamfara north west Nigeria, Aisha Aminu pour petrol for her body before she use matches light herself after her parents no gree her marry di man wey she love.

Aisha tell BBC say di reason she take dis decision be say she no fit leave without her fiancée and e beta make she kill herself dan to become prostitute.

Aminu Mohammed wey be father to Aisha tell BBC say, di reason why dem no gree her marry di guy be say, e no get money to marry dia daughter.

"As di man no get money na im we tell am say, make e no come visit Aisha again, so that she go wait for somebody wey dey ready to marry."

"We no know say she love am reach like dis, because shock catch us as we just see her on fire na im many neighbours join hands to uench amf" dis na wetin Aisha father tok.

"We ask her why she take dis kain decision and she yan say she love di man too much and she no wan become prostitute na why she decide to burn her self."

Aisha also tell BBC say di man na Okada rider and from day one e no tell her say e no get money to marry her.

"After I hear say e tell my parents say im no get money and my parents decided to stop di relationship, I just decide say di best tin na to kill myself so dat I fit rest."

Aisha wounjure for her hands, legs, back and stomach and she dey receive treatment for now.

Aisha say her fiancée neva come check her since di incident.

Zamfara Police tok-tok pesin DSP Mohammed Shehu tell BBC say, investigations dey continue on di mata and dem go invite all parties.

"Commissioner of Police don give order say make officers investigate wetin happun, so wetin dey dia be say we go invite all pipo wey dey involved for di case so that we go really understand wetin happun and di solution."