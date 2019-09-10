Why I never form cabinet - Gov Wike

Image copyright Nyesom Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike say di reason wey make am never form im cabinet na because im dey look for pipo wey go work with dedication and passion for di state.

Di Governor tok say no mata di way pipo criticise am, e no shake am because im dey do wetin dey right for di state.

"I never form my cabinet because I dey take my time to monitor and look for pipo wey go work with passion for Rivers State. Politics dey involved but you must ready to work for di state, naim make you see say delay dey to form di cabinet. No mata di criticism, I go do wetin dey right." Wike tok.

Dis one mean say na permanent secretaries wey be di most senior officers for civil service for state ministries, secretary to state goment, head of service, Attorney General and Chief of Staff, naim e dey work with since.

E don reach 100 days since 29 governors take oath of office to start anoda term of four years tenure on 29 May, 2019, but out of di 29 Governors, only 10 don form dia cabinets wey be Akwa Ibom, Borno, Benue, Delta, Ebonyi, Imo, Lagos, Kaduna, Oyo and Sokoto States.

Di oda 19 states wey never still form dia cabinets na Abia, Adamawa, Bauchi, Cross River, Enugu, Gombe, Jigawa, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Kwara, Nasarawa, Niger, Ogun, Plateau, Rivers, Taraba, Yobe and Zamfara States.

Even Osun state Governor wey enta Office since November 2018 never still appoint commissioners till now.

Tori be say, Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu don send names of commissioners go di State House of Assembly for screening so, e go fit inaugurate dem after di screening.