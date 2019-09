Image copyright Getty Images Image example Di PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar dey challenge di victory of President Muhammadu Buhari for di 2019 election.

Nigeria Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal don begin deliver judgement, ontop di petition wey di candidate of di Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar carry go dia domot to challenge di victory of President Muhammadu Buhari for di 2019 elections.

Na for August 21 2019, all di parties dem make dia final statement ontop di mata and di tribunal bin tok den say dem go decide wen dem go judge di case later.

Di PDP and dia candidate wan make di tribunal cancel di election of President Muhammadu Buhari for di February election, come declare Atiku winner ontop accuse say wuru-wuru full di election.

Inside di petition wey dem submit for di presidential election petition tribunal for Abuja, PDP and Atiku claim say: "Di data from INEC server, from result wey dem collate from state to state show say Atiku get 18,356,732 votes to defeat Buhari who dem say score 16,741,430 votes.

With dis one, dem claim say Atiku win Buhari wit 1,615,302 votes.

INEC bin declare President Buhari winner say im get 15,191,847 votes, to defeat Atiku, who dem say get 11,262,978 votes.

Di opposition also base dia petition ontop oda tins.

Dem say Buhari no qualify to run for di office of di president ontop say im no get di minimum qualification of school certificate.

PDP and Atiku dey ask di tribunal to return Atiku as president of Nigeria, as na im win, or make dem cancel di presidential election of February 23 and conduct anoda one.

Ground don set now for di tribunal to decide.