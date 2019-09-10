Image copyright AFP

President Biya don tok say national dialogue go bi for end of September but say e no go concern only pipo den for Northwest and Southwest but also pikin dem for kontri.

Anglophone crisis start for 2016 wit lawyers and teachers strike, afta Sisiku Julius Ayuk Tabe declare independence for state of Ambazonia, separatists take arms for fight government forces.

"Parliament, civil society, victims and security pipo and odas go take part for de shiddon tok weh Prime Minister go coordinate" President Biya tok.

De president insist say e di send peace message for pipo weh deh di fight for join disarmament commission as deh no get any tin for fear.

But de pipo weh deh di continue for no respect order go meet wit tough measures from forces of law and order.

Biya e message komot inside one-week weh United Nations General Assembly go hold from number 17-30 moon for September and kontri pipo di check say de sweet tok from President Biya na cover eye.

As many bin di expect no forgiveness for southern Cameroon leaders and Anglophone weh deh dey prison for seka de crisis.

Dis crisis don force about 40,000 pipo for run go Nigeria and more dan 500,000 for oda areas for kontri.

Human rights warn say 2000 pipo don die and pipo di suffer for hunger, chop no dey, security no dey for ground and goment and separatists forces di harm pipo for towns and villages.

For dia television, southern Cameroons leaders di also plan for answer president Biya for weti weh e tok.

Afta dis message, security for tight for different places as delegate for national security don say, make all 10 delegations put security make pipo no over do anytin.