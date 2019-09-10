Image copyright WOLE EMMANUEL

Federal High Court for Lagos Nigeria, don grant order make federal goment seize patapata, jewelleries wey worth $40m from di former Petroleum Resources Minister Diezani Allison-Madueke.

On Tuesday, Justice Nicholas Oweibo say madam Allison-Madueke, through her lawyer Aku Kalu, fail to show why goment no suppose permanently seize di tins.

One investigator with EFCC say na for 2012, two years afta she become minister, she start to dey collect di jewellery dem.

Im say, dem raid di former minister house for Asokoro, Abuja afta one informate dem get for wia dem seize di jewelleries dem.

Di kontri corruption police Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC, bin seize 2,149 jewelleries plus one gold iPhone from madam Allison-Madueke house and dem tell di judge say dem suspect say na through magu magu moni she take buy dem.

Inside one of di affidavit wey dem present for court, EFCC investigator Zaki say, di customised phone, necklace, wristwatch, bangles and earrings expensive pass di clean moni wey she dey make.

Diezani bin challenge EFCC say dem enta her house illegally come take di items without court order before she lose di case.