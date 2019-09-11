Image example West African Students wey dey go UK to study don reduce

International students go fit stay for UK for two years afta dem graduate from school to find job, under di new proposal wey di Home office announce.

Dis move go reverse di decision wey di former Home Secretary Theresa May make for 2012 wey force overseas students to leave di kontri four months afta dem finish dia degree.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson say di change go help student "unlock dia potential" and begin dia career for UK.

But campaign group Migration Watch call di move "backward" step.

Di change go apply to students wey start courses for undergraduate level or above from next year onward.

Dey must dey study for institution wey get beta record ontop immigration checks.

Di goment announcement happun togeda with di lunch of £200m genetics project for UK Biobank, one charity and health resource wey get informate and samples from 500,000 pipo.

UK Biobank collect DNA samples and health infortmate from 500,000 British volunteers over several years and now e dey open to sabi pipo from anywhere for di world wey want use di resources to develop new treatments for diseases.