Court say di death of di worker na industrial accident

Court for Paris don judge say one French company na im dey responsible for di death of one of dia worker wey get cardiac arrest as im dey knack one stranger during business trip.

Di court rule say di death of di worker na industrial accident and di family dey entitled to compensation.

Di company bin dey argue say di man no do im professional duties wen e go join one guest for her hotel room.

But di judge tok say, under French law, di company wey employ any worker na im dey responsible for any accident wey happun during business trip.

Di man wey im name na Xavier X, bin dey work as engineer for TSO - dat na one railway services company wey dey near Paris.

E die for one hotel during im trip to central France for 2013, because of wetin im company call "extramarital relationship with a total stranger".

Any worker wey dey on a business trip dey entitled to social protection

Di company challenge one decision from di state health insurance provider to look di death as workplace accident.

Di health provider defend dia decision and say knacking na normal tin, "e dey just like bathing or to chop food".

For di Paris appeal court ruling, dem support di health provider decision.

Any worker wey dey on a business trip dey entitled to social protection "ova di whole time of im mission" and no mata di circumstances, di court tok.