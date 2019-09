Mugabe bodi don land Zimbabwe

Image copyright Reuters Image example Dem go lie Mugabe body in state for Harare on Thursday and Friday

Di plane wey dey carry di bodi of di former Zimbabwe President, Robert Mugabe don land di state capital, Harare.

Mr Mugabe die last week at di age of 95 for one hospital for Singapore wia im bin dey receive treatment.

Di ministry of information tweet one video wey show how President Emmerson Mnangagwa come out to meet di plane.

Dem also share video of plenti pipo wey gada for Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport dey wait make dem carry di body come down from plane

Wife of di former president, Grace Muagbe and oda family members go follow di bodi.

Dem go lie am in state for two days make pipo for pay dia last respect.