Image copyright Getty Images

Di Nigeria presidential election petition tribunal don dismiss di petition wey di Peoples Democratic Party and dia candidate Atiku Abubakar carry go dia domot to cancel di victory of President Muhammadu Buhari for di 2019 election.

Di five -member panel on Wednesday dismis dia case sake of say dem no fit prove beyond everi reasonable doubt dia allegation say mago-mago dey di election and dat di ruling party no follow di electoral act.Di tribunal tok dis wan afta almost seven hours of reading judgement.

"For di final result, I don come to di conclusion wey dey inevitable and unavoidable say, di petitioners no prove any of di grounds of the petition for paragraph 15 of di petition.

"Dis petition dey hereby dismissed accordingly paptapata." Na so Justice Mohammed Garba, wey lead di five-man panel for di Court of Appeal, Abuja tok.

Wetin dis wan mean say, di tribunal stamp Buhari election.

Di leading judge, Muhammed Garba as e dey read di fourth and fifth issue for dia petition, say Atiku and im party accuse say security pipo dem and some APC agents do violence plus buy vote and do oda election wuru-wuru, but justice Garba say Atiku and PDP fail to call witnesses from di 11 focal states wey mainly be north.

"Di fact say dem no call any witness wey sign di form dey bad for di case and di burden of proof for sections 131 and 136 of di Evidence Act bin no clear.

Oga Garba further explain say di petitioners neva prove any of di grounds of their petition for Paragraph 15 and because of dat, di petition no fit hold ground and e dismiss am sharperly and kpata-kpata.

Di leading judge come thank all di lawyers wey involve for petition for dia hard work and di beta way dem write dia last statement.