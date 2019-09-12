Image copyright Getty Images

Some Nigerians dey react for social media afta goment increase Value Added Tax from five to seven point two per cent.

Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed, announce di increment afta dem finish dia Federal Executive Council meeting on Wednesday 12th September for Abuja. Madam Ahmed say dem increase VAT from di current 5 per cent to 7.2 per cent.

Sabi Pesin ontop money mata Funsho Ola-Oju of Andersen Tax tell BBC Pidgin say dis new VAT go affect Nigerians pocket well-well.

"Price of goods and service go increase, transport too go dey expensive". Na wetin im tok

"Goment need to improve di agricultural sector and introduce tins like ranching, wey go increase our milk production and reduce importation on di product like milk ". na wetin im add put.

Dis new vat wey Nigeria goment approve go need National Assembly approval before e go take effect from January 2020.

@maziobiehumadu say instead to increase VAT make goment cut down unnecessary expenditure.

Instead of increasing VAT to 7.2%,cut down government unnecessary expenditure, reduce security vote. — Obinna Ehumadu (@maziobiehumadu) September 12, 2019

While odas use funny funny memes take tok about di increment.

The impact of the increment in the Nigeria Value Added Tax - VAT to 7.2% from 5% will be......? pic.twitter.com/e7msL8Cder — Gbemi Dennis™ (@GbemiDennis) September 12, 2019

VAT to 7.2% is a welcome idea. But taking from what @DrJoeAbah said, it's better they start it slow so not to ruin the purpose or what it aims to achieve. They can increase it to 7.2% on mostly luxury stuff, while common goods should stay at 5% to avoid tougher conditions. — BILLARGE (@19chikaejie) September 12, 2019

Nigeria Finance Minister say one of di reasons why dem dey increase VAT na say state goment revenue dem don increase.

Value Added Tax na special levy wey goment dey collect from consumers wey dey buy goods and services.