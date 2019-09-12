Di first batch of Nigerians from South Africa land di kontri on Wednesday for di commercial capital Lagos.

Recent xenophobic attacks against foreigners for South Africa don cause kwanta between both kontris.

Di arrival of 188 Nigerians na sign say di eye Nigeria take dey look South Africa fit don enta red.

One of di returnees tell BBC Pidgin say "na lesson to me say green pasture no dey anywia."