Image copyright Twitter/@iam_Davido Image example Na di engagement ring dey left, Davido and Chioma lovey-lovey dey right.

Davido tortori many Nigerians mind Friday morning as im announce im engagement to Chioma Avril Rowland on Thursday night.

E no too clear wia di superstar and papa of two pikins propose give Chioma di ring, im reveal say di pear shaped diamond im get for im Assurance na custom made from one London based ring store.

Davido bin don confam for tweet last year say dem bin don dey date for five years wey prove say she bin full ground when im born im two pikin, IMade and Hailey.

So make we look how dem bin dey, from Assurance to Iyawo.

April 2018 - Porshe Birthday Gift

Davido bin introduce Chioma give di world for dis month although gist about dia relationship bin don dey for di beginning of di year with visit to one family event.

For usual Davido fashion, oga cari Porshe give am as gift as she turn 23 years old wey scata Nigerians mind like wetin. Dat tin bin tension boys for street sha.

April 2018 - "Assurance"

Na di same day, e give Chioma Porshe na im e drop new music wey im call Assurance wey feature madam for di video.

Di vibes wey bin dey flow for dat period show for di release of di song, wey make di video get ova one million view in one day. Lesson fit be say di best way to market love na to dey in love.

May 2018 - Chef Chi Endorsement

Davido don tok before say when im chop im guys go folow chop. E no stop for dia, im babe follow chop as she secure her first partnership deal for di cooking show she bin de plan as per Chef.

If you wan know weda she fit cook, Davido dey always cry for her food whenever im trave lgo obodo oyinbo, so now you sabi.

August 2018 - First Trip togeda

You go tink say di fact say dem don dey togeda according to Davido, since 2013, dem go don travel togeda before.

But oga Adeleke call dia waka go Cotonou for August last year say na dia first trip.

January 2019 - Chef Chi Cooking Show

Support no be for mouth alone, action suppose dey inside. But for di words of Davido, "Love is sweet, but when money enta love is sweeter."

Im announce say im Chioma show dey start soon but also tok say im go preview di show for im O2 show for London for January dis year.

September 2019 - First of all, Introduction

David announce 2nd September, 2019, say im don decide to go pluck flower for Chioma house even before di engagement announcement.

Social Media don enjoy di waka of dia relationship as oga Davido no dey shame to share am at all, dem dey shower am with many-many congratulobia messages dem.

Gist neva dey on top wen dem go become man and wife yet but according to di hint wey Davido dey drop like biscuit, e go be sometime for year 2020.