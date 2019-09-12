Image copyright Facebook

One church pastor for America wey dey promote and encourage pipo about mental health don kill imsef.

Jarrid Wilson wey be 30 years old, dey work for di 15,000 member Harvest Christian Fellowship Church for 18 months before im die.

Pastor Wilson and im wife, Juli na im found Anthem of Hope, one programme wey dem create to help pipo wey dey deal with depression.

Juli wey born two sons for Wilson write say di news about her husband death don "completely break her heart".

Senior Pastor Greg Laurie, wey dey lead di church for southern California, na im confam di death of oga Wilson.

E write for di church website say "Jarrid love di Lord and im get servant heart. E dey active, positive, and dey always serve and help odas".

Pastor Laurie add say Jarrid don dey deal with depression since and im dey very open about im struggle. E say Jarrid want to especially help those wey dey deal with suicidal thoughts.

Anoda pastor for di church, Jason Powell, also pay tribute.

Just before e kill imsef, Wilson tweet about officiating di funeral of one"Jesus-loving woman wey take her own life".

"Loving Jesus no dey always cure suicidal thoughts. Loving Jesus no dey always cure depression," e write.

"But dat no mean say Jesus no dey offer us companionship and comfort," e continue. "He ALWAYS dey give us dat."

One fundraiser to support Wilson family don raise more than $42,000 (£34,000) as at on Wednesday.