Image copyright Getty Images Image example Pipo from Malam Fatori, Nigeria near Niger and Chad border dey run from Boko Haram attacks on May 25 2015

Di International Committee of di Red Cross (ICRC) say, over 22,000 pipo mostly pikin dem dey miss because of di boko haram palava for north east Nigeria.

Oga pata-pata of ICRC Peter Maurer tok dis one after e complete im five days visit to various states for Nigeria including di north east region.

Oga Maurer add say di nearly 22,000 pipo na di highest number of missing persons wey di organisation don register for any kontri. dem dey try partner wit di kontri business community to help pipo wey violence affect for di area.

"Parents worst fear na wen dem no know wia dia pikin dey. Plenti still dey carri dat fear upandan dey search for dia loved ones" na so Peter tok.

"ICRC dey work with di Nigeria Red Cross and oda Red Cross and Red Crescent societies for di region to trace missing pipo by showing dia photographs, dey call dia name and also go door-to-door for camps and communities,"

"So far, we don solve 367 cases since ICRC receive im first case for 2013, dis wan show di beta challenge wey dey with finding missing people and reconnecting dem with dia families for Nigeria," Maurer tok.

Di Boko Haram gbege wey start for 2009 don kill more dan 27,000 pipo.

Red Cross say dem estimate say two million pipo don dey displaced from dia homes for north east of Nigeria since terrorists begin hama di region.

Bomb attack, shooting and kidnapping na some of di serious gbege wey dey face pipo for di area. About a year ago, terrorists abduct and kill two ICRC health workers for dia.