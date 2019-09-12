Mugabe burial dey cause katakata between im family and goment

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Di former Zimbabwe leader die for Singapore

Robert Mugabe family don win di mata say make dem bury di former Zimbabwe president for im village.

On Wednesday, oga Mugabe deadi-bodi wey die at di age of 95 for Singapore hospital land for Harare im kontri capital.

Di bodi go lie in state for Harare Rufaro stadium on Thursday.

Mugabe family and goment bin dey drag mata on wia dem go bury di former Zimbabwe leader.

Presido Emmerson Mnangagwa tok say dem go bury oga Mugabe for national monument as im be national hero for di kontri.

But im family no gree. Leo Mugabe wey be im nephew tell AFP tori pipo say: "Im bodi go lie in state for im village for Kutama on Sunday night and di family go bury am on Monday or Tuesday for private ceremony."

Image copyright AFP Image example Zimbabwe former first lady Grace Mugabe for Mugabe house for Harare

Tori bin fly upandan say belle no sweet Mugabe family say oga Mnangagwa wey be im former padi na im collect goment for im hand two years ago.

Oga Mugabe sack Mnangagwa for 2017 and pipo believe say e bin wan make im wife, Grace Mugabe, take ova im goment.

Wen she dey tok for her mama burial last year, Grace Mugabe say she dey ready to reconcile wit President Emmerson Mnangagwa.