Ghana military/police team arrest 354 'criminals'

Image copyright Ghana Police Service/Facebook Image example Police say de special exercise go happen nationwide

Joint military-police team for Ghana arrest a total of 354 suspected criminals after dem run twin swoops for Central Region den Western Region.

Police say dem effect de arrests sake of de increasing crime rate wey dey these areas.

Dem storm Buduburam which dey Central Region sake of more criminal elements like civilians kill two traffic police officers for day light around Buduburam, Kasoa.

After dem storm de area, dem arrest total of 141 suspects which dey include 15 females.

Budumbura camp be Liberian refugee camp wey be home to some 12,000 people who run leave Liberia but over de years de camp come make popular for criminal activities.

United Nations set am up around 1990 for Central Region of Ghana after de First Liberian Civil War.No be just Liberians dey live there now, some Ghanaians den other foreign nationals too dey live there den en surrounding communities.

Chairman of the Liberian community for Ghana, Reverend Father Eddie Devine Hennings, talk BC Pidgin say despite say some members of de community dey panic, de move no be bad like that.

"We dey welcome dis operation sake of that go make dem go know facts on de ground sey, Liberians no dey engage in crime like people dey think.

"De police dey do dema work, people dey panic which be sad but last last we all go know say Liberians no dey do crime," Rev Father Hennings talk.

Image copyright Ghana Police Service/Facebook

Another operation which also happen for Western Region result in 213 arrests who dey carry indian hemp, money, condoms den stuff around European Town den Albert Busumtwi-Sam fishing Habour inside Sekondi.

Deputy Western Regional police commander, Edmund Ohene Bosompim, reveal say dem do dis operation so say dem go fit improve de security situation for de area which be poor now.

Western Region recently dey inside de news sake of kidnapping of three Takoradi teenage girls who police no fit rescue yet.

Police reveal for dema statement say dis move be part of dema attempt to "intensify de war against crime by taking de fight to de doorstep of criminals."